New Footage Surfaces of Godzilla’s Original Fight with Biollante

Though Legendary Pictures’ “Monster-Verse” has had three titles to its name featuring giant monsters in the world of Godzilla and King Kong, there are still a bevy of kaiju to be taken from the world of the Toho films. With decades of history under the lizard king’s belt, the amount of monsters that Godzilla has faced off against is almost too numerous to count! One of the most terrifying comes in the form of the kaiju Biollante, a giant monster mixed with a flower to create a tentacled abomination that gave Godzilla a run for his money. Now, lost footage from this kaiju’s initial appearance in the movie Godzilla Vs Biollante has been found!

Twitter User Blaureiter shared the lost footage of this titanic kaiju clash which was a stop footage animation reel featuring Godzilla struggling with the many tentacles of Biollante, the monstrosity that is a mix between a monstrous lizard and a deadly flower:

Unused stop-motion animation footage of Godzilla battling Biollante that was left on the cutting room floor. https://t.co/RcgVa6M0Hn — blauereiter (@blauereiter) November 4, 2019

Godzilla: King of the Monsters was the most recent western produced film from Legendary Pictures, introducing some titanic kaiju foes such as King Ghidorah, Rodan, and Mothra to name a few of the monsters present. Though the fearsome foursome mentioned above took the prominent role in the recent release, dozens of other giant monsters also were featured in this year’s blockbuster. With Godzilla Vs Kong dropping into theaters next year, we’ll cross our fingers that Biollante manages to make an appearance during that next colossal showdown.

Biollante debuted in 1989, a result of foolishly merging the DNA of a flower, a human, and Godzilla himself into one creepy looking being. In a titanic showdown with the titular kaiju, Biollante was destroyed thanks to Godzilla’s atomic fire breath, completely destroying the strange amalgam and throwing its remains into the wind. Though it was briefly mentioned in the next film in the series, Godzilla Vs Space Godzilla, all things have been quiet in terms of one of the most bizarre kaiju creations ever produced by Toho Films.

What do you think of this lost, stop motion animation footage of Godzilla Vs Biollante? Do you want to see this creature appear in an upcoming Legendary Pictures film? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Godzilla!

Fans can currently see Godzilla run amok in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is now available on Digital HD and 4K Ultra HD, and directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.