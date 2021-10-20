Godzilla Will Return This Year With New Short Film

The future of Godzilla is up in the air right now, as neither Japan nor North America has announced that the king of the monsters will be returning for new feature-length films in the near future. However, it seems as though the sparring partner of King Kong is set to make a comeback later this fall during the upcoming Godzilla Festival taking place in November in Japan, using classic costumes to re-imagine a classic kaiju battle that sees the lizard king taking on one of his most disturbing villains from his past who is looking for revenge.

The short film will feature Hodorah, one of the creepiest giant monsters to ever battle Godzilla, as the “alien pollution monster” is apparently looking for payback. Introduced in the 1971 film, Godzilla Vs. Hedorah, the movie saw the giant monster from outer space first arriving in the form of a cloud, killing anything that was unfortunate enough to stumble beneath it. Set to grow and evolve as it ate the world’s pollution, the battle against Godzilla saw the lizard king teaming up with mankind in a bid to take down the pollution beast that remains one of the most original opponents to the king of the monsters at present.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter Outlet Kaiju News Outlet shared the news that a new Godzilla Vs. Hedorah Short Film would be debuting on November 3rd at the Godzilla Festival 2021, using classic suits from the film Godzilla: Final Wars to once again pit the bitter kaiju enemies against one another for a big showdown:

A new Godzilla vs. Hedorah short film using the suits from "Godzilla: Final Wars" will be shown during Godzilla Festival 2021 on November 3rd. pic.twitter.com/ZwdtZgUWVq — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) October 20, 2021

For those who might not be familiar with Godzilla: Final Wars, the 2004 film was the last entry into Japan’s Millenium Era for the world of Godzilla, which was one of the crazier entries in the long-running series from Toho. One of the biggest aspects of this film was the inclusion of the Godzilla that was made popular in North America via the 1998 blockbuster that re-imagined the titanic kaiju for the West. When this new version of Godzilla and the original went to war, it didn’t take long for Final Wars to prove that the OG kaiju remains king.

Are you hyped for a new entry in the world of Godzilla? Who is your favorite enemy of the lizard king? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.