Godzilla Trends on Twitter as Fans are Sure the Kaiju is Really Coming Our Way

Godzilla has gotten trending on Twitter with fans as they're sure the famous kaiju is really coming our way as it readies to rise out of the ocean. TOHO's famous Kaiju has become much more prominent around the world recently with not only the release of the fourth film in Legendary's MonsterVerse, Godzilla vs. Kong (which has finally released in Japan as of this writing), but a new anime series now streaming on Netflix known as Godzilla Singular Point. This means the kaiju has been on everyone's minds lately, and it seems like that's starting to come dangerously close to reality.

A gas leak from an offshore oil platform in the Campeche Sound, in the Gulf of Mexico, has resulted in an eruption of flames from an underwater pipeline. The facility, Activo Integral de Produccion Ku Maloob Zaap, has thankfully reported no injuries as of this writing and they are currently getting the fire under control. But the scene itself with the flames rising above the ocean in a certain way has reminded a lot of fans of Godzilla.

Thankfully, there probably won't be an appearance from Godzilla to make this already dangerous situation any worse because it's not like there's a Kong or another friendly kaiju to fight on behalf of humanity. Read on to see what fans are saying about this surprise "appearance" from Godzilla, and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments!