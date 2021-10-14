Godzilla Coffee Makes Landfall

The king of the monsters has had quite the year, with his latest film, Godzilla Vs. Kong, pitting the massive kaiju against the ruler of Skull Island and the giant lizard also getting an anime series on the streaming service, Netflix, titled Godzilla: Singular Point. While Godzilla has conquered both North America and Japan in the past, it seems that one of the strangest merchandise crossovers has begun as kaiju fans can pick up coffee that honors the larger-than-life monster, along with Rodan and King Ghidorah in a newly released beverage line.

Godzilla Foods, a website that has plenty of options for fans that want to add kaiju to their meals, released a breakdown of the new coffee line which is currently available now for around $50 USD for the three-pack of different blends:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We partnered up with Jade City Coffee to bring you an earth-shaking new brand, #GODZILLAFOODS!Check out 3 unique blends of #Godzilla Signature Coffeeand 5 levels of heatof Godzilla Signature Hot Sauce!”

The official Godzilla Twitter Account shared the strange partnership, which is but one of the foods that have been created featuring the monolithic monster, with the site also containing different styles of hot sauce that features both the lizard king and several other large beasts that have been spawned during the Toho creation’s long history:

📣 We partnered up with @jadecitycoffee to bring you an earth-shaking new brand, #GODZILLAFOODS!



Check out 3 unique blends of #Godzilla Signature Coffee ☕ and 5 levels of heat 🔥 of Godzilla Signature Hot Sauce 🌶️!



Visit https://t.co/gKai8U2h1x pic.twitter.com/KOSQFkLTad — GODZILLA.OFFICIAL (@Godzilla_Toho) October 14, 2021

While Kong will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming anime series of his own Netflix, Skull Island, the future of Godzilla, in general, is anyone’s guess. No new movies are confirmed for the lizard king in either North America or Japan, as the Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse is still up in the air when it comes to its continuation. Though Kaiju fans should take heart that there are still rumors swirling that the director of Godzilla Vs. Kong Adam Wingard will be returning to the universe with a new movie with the running title of “Son of Kong,”

What is the strangest kaiju merchandise that you’ve seen to date? Will you be adding these kaiju coffees to your morning routine? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Godzilla.