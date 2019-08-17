Godzilla Takes Over Lake Ontario Harbor

Godzilla clearly wasn’t satisfied with rampaging his way into movie theaters earlier this summer and not even his upcoming physical release on 4K, Blu-Ray, and DVD later this month is enough to contain him! The King of the Kaiju has been spotted threatening the denizens of Lake Ontario, Canada, skimming across the water via a custom made boat and inflatable appearance. Whether or not other kaiju will be appearing in this now monster infested area is yet to be seen, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted and investigate any additional behemoth sightings.

Twitter User ResurrectionGOJ shared the image of the inflatable eyesore, with this new version of Godzilla challenging any other giant monsters that may also be careening across the lake, looking to challenge him for his crown:

A giant Godzilla inflatable is currently floating around the Lake Ontario waterfront in Toronto! pic.twitter.com/DmnGmUPr6x — Kaiju News Outlet (@resurrectiongoj) August 15, 2019

Godzilla’s fins are seemingly priming for the king of the kaiju to unleash an energy attack, which is one of the radioactive lizard’s biggest and most recognizable attacks. Taking on the aspects of a dragon, ‘Zilla manages to muster up all the radioactive energy within himself, harness it within his throat, and then blast out a huge beam toward his opponents. It’s something he’s done numerous times in the recent Legendary Pictures’ films, while also creating a brand new version of this in the recent disturbing take on the franchise with Shin Godzilla.

Our only question now isn’t how much damage this new Godzilla will cause, but where we can buy one for ourselves to place on top of the Comicbook.com HQ?

What do you think of this inflatable beast stalking the waters of Toronto? Will you be picking up Godzilla: King of the Monsters in digital or physical release this month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and kaiju!

Fans can currently see Godzilla run amok in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is now available on Digital HD. Coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on August 27th, and directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.

The film is officially described as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”