Godzilla vs. Hedorah 5 Points XL Figure Set Is up for Pre-Order

If you loved Mezco Toyz’ 5 Points Xl Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters (1968): Round 1 Boxed Set you will definitely want to get your hands on the latest addition – the Godzilla vs Hedorah Three Figure Boxed Set. It’s based on the 1971 kaiju film of the same name, and it has everything you need to stage the battle – Godzilla andHedorah in Final and Flying Forms, display bases, and replica buildings. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $59.99 with a release date set for September 2022.

Mezco’s 5 Points line offers a 21st century upgrade to the action figures of yore. As you might have gathered from the “XL” addition, these figures are a bit bigger than the ones in the standard 5 Points collection. A full breakdown of the contents in the set can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Figures:

Godzilla – King of the Monsters and savior of humankind.

Final Form Hedorah – a poisonous, acid-secreting sea monster. Final Form Hedorah comes with an eye beam FX that plugs into its right eye, and a removable eyelid for its left eye.

Flying Form Hedorah – after being defeated by Godzilla, Hedorah emerges from the sea in a flying saucer-like shape – its most powerful form.

Accessories: