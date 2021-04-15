Godzilla Mezco Box Sets are Full of Monsters

Mezco Toyz has launched not one but two Godzilla box sets inspired by the 1986 kaiju film Destroy all Monsters. Each set includes four oversized monster figures in Mezco's 5 Points XL line. A full breakdown of each set is available below along with pre-order links.

The 5 Points Xl Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters (1968): Round 1 Boxed Set Includes figures of Godzilla, Mothra, Anguirus, and Rodan. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $85 with free shipping. Additional details can be found in the official descriptions below.

Godzilla – King of the Monsters! Godzilla comes with a pair of alternate arms, an alternate head portrait, and his signature atomic breath FX that attaches to one of his head portraits.

Mothra – The giant moth goddess is depicted in her larval stage. Mothra comes with a web FX that attaches to her mouth.

Anguirus – Friend or foe? This five-brained burrowing Kaiju comes with an alternate closed-mouth head portrait.

Rodan – Irradiated Pteranodon and flying menace! Rodan comes with an alternate closed-mouth head portrait.

The 5 Points Xl Destroy All Monsters (1968): Round 2 Set Includes figures of King Ghidorah, Minilla, Gorosaurus, and Baragon. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $85 with free shipping. Additional details can be found below.

King Ghidorah – This three-headed space dragon is also Godzilla’s arch-enemy! King Ghidorah comes with three gravity beam FX that can attach to his three head portraits.

Minilla – son of Godzilla. Minilla comes with alternate arms, an alternate head portrait, and his signature atomic smoke ring FX that attaches to his head portrait... he’s still working out the whole atomic breath thing.

Gorosaurus – The giant dinosaur that utilizes a leaping kick attack, similar to that of a kangaroo.

Baragon – A four-legged, horned dinosaur-like creature. Baragon is known to leap long distances, burrow deep into the ground, and use his head to get his point across. Baragon comes with an alternate head portrait and an alternate pair of legs.

