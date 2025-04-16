Godzilla Vs. Hulk Gives The King of The Monsters a Gamma Makeover

Godzilla has been storming his way through the Marvel Universe as of late, recently fighting against Marvel’s First Family, the Fantastic Four, earlier this year. Now, the King of the Monsters is taking on the green goliath known as the Hulk. Much like in Godzilla Vs. Fantastic Four, the lizard king finds himself receiving a wild makeover that only could have happened via this meeting of worlds. In a wild new twist, Godzilla has become the new Hulk on the block, transforming the previously terrifying kaiju into a creation that might give all other giant monsters a run for their money.

This new crossover imagines a world wherein the Hulk is far from the only “monster” rampaging across the countryside. Godzilla and his fellow kaiju are simply a part of life in this new crossover, a fact that General Thunderbolt Ross isn’t willing to take lying down. Opening up a new locale known as “Thunderbolt Ranch,” the Hulk antagonist is more than willing to use any means to pacify both the King of the Monsters and the other kaiju wreaking havoc. Unfortunately for Godzilla, he isn’t the only kaiju that has been unleashed on Ross’ new monster prison as the venomous Hedorah has arrived as well.

Godzilla Smash

marvel comics & toho

Hulk villain Dr. Demonicus is front and center in this new universe, helping to unleash the sludge creature known as Hedorah. With the pollution-based beast injecting its toxic being directly into Godzilla’s brain, the Hulk finds himself taking some wild actions to save the King of The Monsters’ life. On top of using an electrical charge to kickstart ‘Zilla’s heart, Hulk’s blood seeps its way into Godzilla and creates a new brand of kaiju. Godzilla now has an official Hulk form, making quick work of Hedorah thanks to his new gamma-irradiated breath.

Since this crossover takes place within a re-imagined universe wherein the Marvel superheroes and kaiju co-exist, we don’t imagine that we’ll be seeing Godzilla transforming into a Hulk in his “regular” comic titles. Regardless, there are plenty more Marvel crossovers on the way. Up next, the King of the Monsters will be taking on Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, in a “team-up” that is hinting at a Venomizied kaiju taking the stage. Following this, Godzilla will be fighting against not only the Avengers and the X-Men but the entirety of the Marvel Universe to finish the crossover series.

For the upcoming Godzilla Vs. The Marvel Universe comic, writer Gerry Duggan recently discussed his highly anticipated crossover issue, “Godzilla was as important to me as Marvel Comics growing up. My father enjoyed watching baseball on TV, and I would root for rain outs so the NYC stations would run a Godzilla movie. When I discovered that Godzilla had appeared in the Marvel Universe, I obsessively collected every issue. I can’t believe how lucky I am to be contributing to the tradition of Godzilla rampaging in the Marvel Universe. This is the very biggest event of the summer, and everyone is getting in on the action. Javier Garrón is doing the very best work of his career, and this will be an immortal comic book. Get ready to run for your life this July!”