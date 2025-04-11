Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe in Epic Crossover Event

This summer will see Godzilla rampage across the Marvel Universe in a new five-part event series. The King of Monsters has faced several Marvel heroes in history-spanning one-shots like Godzilla vs. Fantastic Four and Godzilla vs. Spider-Man. Marvel Comics and Toho International aren’t stopping there. There’s just something about seeing Godzilla paired against iconic heroes, as fans debate which side will come out on top. The collaboration between Marvel and Toho International will continue in June with the five-part event, Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe, by writer Gerry Duggan and artist Javier Garron.

With the fate of the world hanging in the balance, it’s all hands on deck as Godzilla is pitted against the combined might of the entire Marvel Universe. Starring a cast of iconic Marvel heroes—and villains—and packed with shocking moments like a faceoff between the ageless Kaiju and an ancient Celestial, a horrifying symbiote bonding to the King of the Monsters, and a ground-shaking battle between the Hulk and Godzilla, it’s an explosive saga that you won’t want to miss.

GODZILLA DESTROYS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #1 (OF 5)

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by JAVIER GARRÓN

Wraparound Cover by MARK BROOKS

On Sale 7/16

LOOK OUT NEW YORK!

A previously dormant Godzilla has been angrily awoken and begun carving a path of annihilation as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes band together to try and stop its cataclysmic rampage! But when their combined efforts fail to slow the Bringer of Destruction, Earth’s heroes are forced to go to extraordinary lengths to try and bring Godzilla down – including joining forces with Earths most devious villains! But will this be enough to stop Godzilla as it tears straight through the Marvel Universe into the Dark Dimension and other realms? Plus, how is the King of the Monsters connected to the mysterious metal, Vibranium, and what does this mean for Wakanda? In the face of an unstoppable force of nature, the Marvel Universe must come together like never before in this earth-shattering fight for Earth’s survival.

“Godzilla has always been a relentless force of nature, and battling the icons of the Marvel Universe is the perfect way to celebrate 70 years of the King of Monsters,” said Kristin Parcell, General Manager of Toho International. “Our continued collaboration with Marvel, bringing Godzilla into the vast Marvel Universe, guarantees an unmatched, electrifying experience for fans of both legendary franchises.”

“Godzilla was as important to me as Marvel Comics growing up,” Duggan shared. “My father enjoyed watching baseball on TV, and I would root for rain outs so the NYC stations would run a Godzilla movie. When I discovered that Godzilla had appeared in the Marvel Universe, I obsessively collected every issue. I can’t believe how lucky I am to be contributing to the tradition of Godzilla rampaging in the Marvel Universe. This is the very biggest event of the summer, and everyone is getting in on the action. Javier Garrón is doing the very best work of his career, and this will be an immortal comic book. Get ready to run for your life this July!”

“It is—excuse the pun—a monstrous opportunity to team up again with Gerry, not only one of the best writers in comics but the only person who could do justice to this story with his bold, wild, extremely funny and epic scripting,” Garrón said. “Letting none other than the King of the Monsters loose in the Marvel Universe means a lot to me and it’s all a creator could ask for in a comic. The sheer scale! The cast—everybody! The destruction—everything! It’s a no-holds-barred conflict, and I’m having the time of my life wreaking havoc with Gerry and the rest of the team.”

“In our previous one-shots, fans have seen some wild and unexpected moments, but I promise you that Gerry will have everyone stunned, shocked, and craving more with this series!” Editor Mark Paniccia added. “It’s jam-packed with explosive beats that will surprise and thrill both Godzilla and Marvel fans!”