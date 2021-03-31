New MonsterVerse Odds Favor Kong as Winner Against Godzilla

✖

Godzilla Vs. Kong is the next big installment in Legendary Pictures' "Monster-Verse", giving us the long-awaited clash of the titans next month in both theaters and streaming on HBO Max and it seems as if betting odds for this giant monster battle royale are on the side of the ruler of Skull Island. With website Bovada stating that Kong is set to take the crown as the new king of the monsters, it's clear that gamblers who had seen the trailers for the upcoming crossover believe that the larger-than-life primate will defeat Godzilla in the one-on-one fight.

Godzilla and Kong might not be alone in their fight against one another, with many believing that the initial trailers have given us our first look at Legendary's take on the mechanical doppelganger, Mechagodzilla, will be interrupting the battle between two of the most popular giant monsters to ever hit the silver screen. Though the trailers featured Kong taking on some of the giant monsters that reside on Skull Island, we have yet to see whether or not some more of the famous kaiju will make appearances in what might be the final entry in Legendary Pictures' Monster-Verse that is three movies strong as of now.

Bovada shared the latest betting odds, which has Kong far above Godzilla's chances in the kaiju war that is sure to determine who is currently the king of the monsters once the smoke clears and humanity can once again take a deep breath as the battle comes to a close.

Though this upcoming movie might be the Monster-Verse's final entry, Godzilla and Kong aren't wasting much time when it comes to bringing them back to the world of media, with Netflix already working on two new anime series in Godzilla: Singular Point and Skull Island. The kaijus' future on the big screen is anyone's guess at this point but based on their respective histories, we won't have to wait too long to hear news about how each giant monster will make their returns, if not in the Monster-Verse. Needless to say, the world of the Monster-Verse will never be the same following this giant war.

