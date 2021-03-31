Godzilla vs Kong Sets Tentative Blu-ray, DVD Window

✖

Godzilla Vs. Kong has been the long-awaited battle between the current king of the monsters and the monarch of Skull Island that will be landing in theaters and HBO Max next month, and it seems as if a tentative release window has also been revealed as to when fans can expect the physical release of the titanic tussle to make landfall. With several trailers and tv spots having dropped already, giving us a better idea of just why the kaiju are battling against one another, fans can't wait to see who will come out the victor between the two most popular giant monsters of all time.

Godzilla Vs. Kong has been delayed several times, thanks mostly to the coronavirus pandemic that is continuing to wreak havoc when it comes to various movies and their theatrical releases. With Warner Bros Entertainment announcing last year that their theatrical releases for 2021 would also be landing on their streaming platform of HBO Max, kaiju fans were ecstatic to see that the two giant monsters would be making their way into their homes next month. With the film still holding plenty of secrets close to its chest, such as the possibility of another combatant entering the fray in MechaGodzilla, it's clear that what might be the final entry of the Legendary Pictures' "Monster-Verse" is leaving everything on the table.

(Photo: Warner Bros Entertainment)

The rumor circulating is that Godzilla Vs. Kong will be landing on Blu-ray and DVD this July, giving fans a head's up as to when they can physically own the kaiju conflict that has been years in the making and may in fact crown a new King of the Monsters within Legendary Pictures' "Monster-Verse".

This isn't the first time that we've seen Godzilla and Kong come to blows, as King Kong Vs Godzilla first arrived in 1962, portraying the battle between these two giant monsters using actors in costumes rather than the insane computer-generated graphics that we have today. While it seems that the story of this movie will be vastly different than the first battle that took place in the 1960s, the upcoming Legendary release is definitely hoping to capture the intensity of this brawl that will shake the Earth to its foundations.

Via Geek Gab