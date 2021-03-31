Godzilla vs Kong to Share New Sneak-Peek Next Week

✖

Godzilla vs Kong is about to become one of the top films of the year, and fans want more now. The movie promises to bring the top monsters of film together in an epic throwdown, and its first trailer debuted this year to critical acclaim. Now, fans are waiting for their next dose of kaiju fun, and it turns out Godzilla vs Kong has a treat in store for them next week.

Recently, IGN informed fans of its plans for Fan Fest this year. The event is an annual one held by the site, and director Adam Wingard will be doing a Q&A session for the festival. And even more importantly, a "sneak peek at the super-sized blockbuster" will be included.

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

As for specifics, the Godzilla vs Kong portion of the festival begins on February 26 in the morning. It will kick off with Wingard at 11:45 am EST / 8:45 am PST. So if you are hankering for more Godzilla goodness, this virtual Fan Fest will be your saving grace!

Currently, Godzilla vs Kong is slated for a release on May 21, 2021 and will be PG-13. The film is officially described as such, "In a new world where man and monster now coexist, Monarch must lead the way to a prosperous future alongside the Titans, keeping humanity in check. However, rival factions that want to manipulate the Titans for war begin to rise under the guise of a nefarious conspiracy, threatening to wipe out all life on the planet. Meanwhile, on Skull Island, strange seismic activity draws the attention of Godzilla and Kong alike."

