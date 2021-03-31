Godzilla vs Kong Makes History at the Pandemic Box Office

✖

Godzilla vs Kong is one of the best movies to go live in 2021, and its spring debut helped liven up the movie industry amid the pandemic. Now, it seems like the kaiju sequel has hit a big milestone, and that is thanks to its big domestic gross. Godzilla vs Kong has made $100 million USD domestically, and that makes it one of only two films to do so since the pandemic began.

According to Forbes, Godzilla vs Kong has grossed more than $100 million following its slow yet steady trudge forward. The movie is the second to hit this milestone after A Quiet Place, Part II. The film has been working on this goal since Godzilla and Kong hit the screen in late March, so fans of the heroes are glad to see this summit at last.

(Photo: Warner Bros Pictures)

As you can imagine, fans are happy about this big domestic push, and Godzilla vs Kong has been embraced wholeheartedly overseas. With its Japan release set for July, the kaiju flick has grossed $441 million globally to date. Experts don't expect Godzilla vs Kong to gross over $475 million this year, but its persistent pull at the box office has given it a competitive edge. The profit doesn't even include the number of subscriptions HBO Max got back when Godzilla vs Kong was made available on VOD, so there is no doubt the movie was received well.

The only question that remains is whether Godzilla will live on in the MonsterVerse. It was announced earlier this year that director Adam Wingard is developing another MonsterVerse movie, so we haven't seen the last of this Hollywood redo. But when it comes down to money, Warner Bros. Pictures must weigh its future investment against how well the franchise will fare in a post-pandemic world down the line.

