Godzilla Vs. Kong Features King Ghidorah's Appearance In Behind The Scenes Look

Godzilla Vs. Kong has become one of the biggest blockbusters released in theaters and streaming on HBO Max in 2021, with Warner Bros Pictures' releasing the long-awaited battle between the current king of the monsters and the ruler of Skull Island that also happened to feature a return appearance by King Ghidorah. With a "Behind The Scenes" feature giving us a new look at the creation of Ghidorah in the most popular entry of the MonsterVerse to date, it's clear that the kaiju battle still has plenty of surprises for giant monster fans who want to explore the Legendary Pictures universe.

As those who watched the giant monster crossover know, King Ghidorah didn't appear in a form that was familiar to those who have been following the MonsterVerse and witnessed his first appearance in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Attempting to take the crown as the king of the monsters, Ghidorah teamed up with Rodan to fight the tag-team in Godzilla and Mothra, who were able to ultimately defeat the two rogue kaiju that were destroying the earth beneath them. While the next entry of the MonsterVerse has yet to be confirmed, there have definitely been rumors that the Legendary Pictures film line is far from over.

Twitter User Kaiju News Outlet shared the behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Godzilla Vs. Kong, which features the assembly of the skull of King Ghidorah which was used to give life to a threat that had the king of the monsters and the Skull Island resident teaming up to face Mechagodzilla:

Making of the Ghidorah skull prop from #GodzillaVsKong. pic.twitter.com/ZKlJPSHVxj — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) June 19, 2021

The rumors regarding the next entry in the MonsterVerse have revolved around the return of Adam Wingard in a director's role, with the title of "Son of Kong," making the rounds. With the finale of Godzilla Vs. Kong putting both Godzilla and Kong into entirely new status quos, it will be interesting if this rumor turns out to be true and if the next Legendary Pictures entry will have something of a time skip. Regardless, kaiju fans would love to see the MonsterVerse continue.

