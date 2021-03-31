Godzilla vs. Kong Crosses New Worldwide Box Office Milestone

✖

Godzilla vs. Kong has crossed a new box office milestone worldwide! Godzilla vs. Kong was one of the biggest theatrical releases during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and had only gotten more kaiju sized when it started hitting international territories. With the final film in the MonsterVerse quadrilogy thus far now finally hitting theaters in Japan following a series of delays due to the pandemic, the film is still finding all kinds of new success at the box office in Japan. In fact, during its opening weekend it actually took the top spot even with all of the competition.

With Godzilla vs. Kong taking the top spot for its opening weekend in Japan, it's far from the only new success the film has found since it first hit theaters as TOHO has announced that the film has now crossed the 50 billion yen mark with its Japanese opening. This means the film has now earned more than $452 million USD worldwide since its initial release in Japan back on July 2nd. TOHO's official Tweet announcing the milestone is below:

Godzilla vs. Kong is still taking on all sorts of success as it continues its run throughout the world, and fans in North America can still check out the film for themselves at home. Godzilla vs. Kong is now available on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray. Legendary officially describes Godzilla vs. Kong as such, "Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance.

Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

How do you feel about Godzilla vs. Kong's box office success in Japan and around the world? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!