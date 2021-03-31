Godzilla vs. Kong Takes Top Box Office Spot for Opening Weekend in Japan

✖

Godzilla vs. Kong has taken the top spot for its opening weekend at the Japanese box office! Following a delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the fourth film in the MonsterVerse has finally made its way to Japan. While it might not be the end of the MonsterVerse overall as initially thought as Legendary has already expressed interest in continuing this universe further with new projects, but it will likely be the final time we see both Godzilla and Kong share the screen. Not only has it been a successful release domestically, now it's taking over Japan as well.

Godzilla vs. Kong's international box office performance has already been impressive despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and now it's gearing up ton continue this run now that it's opened in Japan. Godzilla vs. Kong has taken the top spot over the weekend with 464 million yen (about $4.18 million USD) and nearly 400,000 tickets sold over its first three days since its initial release. The official Twitter account for the Japanese release celebrated this news:

Godzilla vs. Kong's official Japanese release includes a new dub cast with the likes of Mana Ashida as Madison Russell, Yuji Tanaka as Josh Valentine, Matsuya Onoue as Bernie Hayes, Kei Tanaka as Dr. Mark Russell, Minami Tanaka as Maia Simmons, Shinsuke Kasai as Guillermin, Kenjiro Tsuda as Dr. Nathan Lind, and Maaya Sakamoto as Dr. Ilene Andrews. For fans in North America, Godzilla vs. Kong is now available on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray. Legendary officially describes Godzilla vs. Kong as such:

"Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

What do you think of Godzilla vs. Kong's success in Japan for its opening weekend? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!