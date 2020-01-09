Godzilla vs Kong Star Jessica Henwick Opens Up About Her Role

Godzilla vs Kong stands as one of this year’s most hyped films. The crossover will bring together the MonsterVerse which Legendary so lovingly created. The movie will find King Kong fight Godzilla following the events of Godzilla: King of the Monsters. So far, the film has been very private, but fans want to know more about it. Now, one actress has spoken up about the film, and Jessica Henwick is plenty excited.

Recently, MovieWeb got the chance to speak with Henwick as the actress continues her press tour for Underwater. The star, who fans will know from Marvel’s Iron Fist, has been cast in Godzilla vs Kong as well as Matrix 4. Things might be hush-hush about the big monster movie, but Henwick could say a little when asked about it.

“It’s coming out at the end of the year. I don’t really know what I can say character wise, except that I got to work with some great actors. I’m really excited for it,” the actress shared.

Of course, you can understand why Henwick is so excited. Godzilla vs Kong is a major gig to nab, and it stars two of entertainment’s biggest characters. Over the years, Hollywood has courted the creatures individually and together. Now, it seems Legendary’s MonsterVerse is ready to pit the pair against one another, so fans can check out their feud in theaters this November.

Fans can currently see Godzilla run amok in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is now available on Digital HD and 4K Ultra HD, and directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.