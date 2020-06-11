Godzilla vs Kong Director Shares Peek at Epic New Key Art

The titanic tussle between the two forces of nature in Godzilla and King Kong might be delayed until next year thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic's effect on movie theaters across the world, but that isn't stopping new art work from hitting kaiju fans as the director of the upcoming blockbuster shared the image online! Adam Wingard, the director of movies such as The Guest and The Blair Witch, will be bringing the next phase of Legendary Pictures' "Monster-Verse" to life.

While it is still unknown if there will be any more Godzilla or Kong films following this next giant kaiju battle between the two mainstays of the genre, we're sure that it will be dependent on the success of this massive crossover. While Godzilla: King of the Monsters wasn't a powerhouse at the box office, it still did well enough and got fans hyped for the upcoming tussle! With Godzilla defeating both Ghidorah and Rodan during the previous entry, Godzilla Vs Kong is promoting the idea that humanity and the "titans" will live side by side, attempting to share the world until a certain massive primate of Skull Island makes an appearance.

Twitter Outlet Kaiju News Outlet shared the post from director Adam Wingard that shows off a much larger, and beard sporting, Kong as he attacks his reptilian rival that was crowned King of the Monsters in the previous film of the Monster-Verse series of films:

A new image of a Godzilla vs. Kong clapperboard has been shared by director Adam Wingard on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/dHSimKm6uq — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) June 11, 2020

The official description for Godzilla Vs Kong reads as such:

"Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into fantastic uncharted terrain, unearthing clues to the Titans’ very origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever."

From the rumors that have been swirling around about the film, it seems as if Godzilla and Kong won't be alone, as several other kaiju from the Toho Studios created universe may be making cameos throughout the crossover.

What do you think of this new key art from the upcoming blockbuster of Godzilla Vs Kong? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and kaiju!

