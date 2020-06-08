Godzilla vs Kong Prequel Confirms One Character's Return

✖

Godzilla vs. Kong is going to be the climactic chapter of Warner Bros. Monsterverse franchise, which includes (in narrative order) Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla (2014), and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. With three films under the belt, Godzilla vs. Kong has a lot of previous story threads and characters to pull from - and we know that quite of few of them will be making a return. However, we can now add one more character name to the list, as the new Godzilla vs. Kong prequel graphic novel makes one big confirmation that a key player is indeed coming back for climatic battle!

Warning: Godzilla vs. Kong SPOILERS Follow!

Thanks to the Godzilla vs. Kong prequel graphic novel, we can now confirm that Dr. Houston Brooks is another character that will be making an appearance in the story. Dr. Brooks was portrayed by Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton) in Kong: Skull Island. The Seismologist was on the expeditionary team that first traveled to Skull Island, hoping to map the pathways into the mysterious world Brooks theorized exists near the Earth's core. After surviving the encounter with Kong and the island's horrific beasts, Brooks joined up with Monarch, to help track the Titan phenomenon.

T2: Judgement Day actor Joe Morton took on the role of an older Brooks, for the Mothra hatching sequence of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, but was really just a bit player. However, additional materials in the franchise - namely the Skull Island: The Birth of Kong and Godzilla: Aftershock graphic novels - revealed a subplot about how Dr. Brooks son led an expedition back to Skull Island, only to become stranded among its native inhabitants after his team is wiped out by the Skullcrawler lizards and other beasts. That pretty much sets the stage for Godzilla vs Kong to potentially feature a subplot with Dr. Brooks reuniting with his son, Aaron, who also happens to be a foremost expert on King Kong and the strange evolution of Skull Island.

The newest synopsis for Godzilla vs. Kong certainly hints that's the way things are going to play out - as you can read below:

"In a new world where man and monster now coexist, Monarch must lead the way to a prosperous future alongside the Titans, keeping humanity in check. However, rival factions that want to manipulate the Titans for war begin to rise under the guise of a nefarious conspiracy, threatening to wipe out all life on the planet. Meanwhile, on Skull Island, strange seismic activity draws the attention of Godzilla and Kong alike."

Godzilla vs. Kong is still set to hit theaters on November 20th. It's rated PG-13.

