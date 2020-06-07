New Godzilla vs Kong Synopsis Teases an Epic War

✖

Godzilla vs Kong is set to thrill fans this year so long as the epic crossover can enter theaters. Warner Bros. Picture has big plans for the monster flick in light of Godzilla: King of the Monsters' success. So far, there is very little known about the movie, but it turns out a new synopsis has surfaced for the movie which has fans as eager as ever to see King Kong step to Godzilla.

The new summaries surfaced online earlier this week at IMDb. A short teaser was posted for the movie before a longer synopsis followed. At this time, fans have yet to identify the studio who posted the summary, but the details hidden in the film synopsis lines up with all the things fans have been told so far.

As for the new blurb, you can read the short teaser here: "As the gigantic Kong meets the unstoppable Godzilla, the world watches to see which one of them will become King of the Monsters."

This short summary is quick and to the point. Godzilla vs Kong will focus on the long-awaited battle between the kaiju. Yes, there will be other human-centric plots running through the crossover, but the film is primarily interested in crowning the new King of the Monsters.

The longer synopsis is a bit more thorough than the first, and you can read it here: "In a new world where man and monster now coexist, Monarch must lead the way to a prosperous future alongside the Titans, keeping humanity in check. However, rival factions that want to manipulate the Titans for war begin to rise under the guise of a nefarious conspiracy, threatening to wipe out all life on the planet. Meanwhile on Skull Island, strange seismic activity draws the attention of Godzilla and Kong alike."

This summary has plenty to pick apart whether we are talking Monarch, rival factions, or the monsters' fated introduction on Skull Island. It seems like there is something hidden on or below the island that will draw Godzilla to the home of Kong. Obviously, the ape has sworn to protect his land from all threats, and that includes Godzilla. This encounter has fans convinced the pair will be able to settle their fun as soon as a bigger threat presents itself, but that will give Kong enough time to get some hits in on Godzilla.

