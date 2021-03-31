Godzilla Vs. Kong: How To Watch

✖

Godzilla Vs. Kong has finally arrived, giving kaiju fans the opportunity to witness the world-shattering brawl between the current king of the monsters and the primate challenger to the throne, and we're here to lay out just how you can watch the latest entry in Legendary Pictures' "Monster-Verse". With the stakes raised to insane degrees, kaiju fans can expect a few surprises that weren't featured in the marketing material for the film as of now, paying homage to the histories of both Godzilla and Kong as they rampage around the world in order to determine who is the "Apex Titan".

Currently, HBO Max subscribers can watch Godzilla Vs. Kong right now, with the Warner Bros movie available on the streaming service. Keep in mind kaiju fans that if you want to watch the movie more than once, you'll have thirty days to do so before the movie is pulled from the platform, to eventually land back on the streaming service on a future date. On top of HBO Max, you can also witness Godzilla Vs. Kong in theaters, with Legendary Pictures' touting the movie's arrival on IMAX, the biggest screens that you can currently watch the giant monster picture on.

(Photo: Legendary Pictures)

Godzilla Vs. Kong definitely gives fans a winner, as kaiju enthusiasts have debated whether the giant ape or lizard will take the gold when it comes to their titanic clash. As Kong is pulled from Skull Island to help humanity not only battle against a rampaging lizard king but also lead them to a mysterious goal, director Adam Wingard has stated in previous interviews that the ape will be taking on a far more "heroic role" in the movie. Though the future of the Monster-Verse is still anyone's guess, as future Kong or Godzilla movies haven't been confirmed by Legendary as of yet, there are plenty of monsters from the past that could use a fresh coat of paint.

The film itself definitely has elements put into place that were introduced in previous films such as Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island, so if you want a refresher course, it's definitely recommended to watch those before you dive into the latest confrontation.

Will you be binging Godzilla Vs. Kong as soon as possible? Who do you want to claim victory in this insane duel? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.