Godzilla vs Kong Success Prompts Debut of New MonsterVerse Poster

Godzilla vs Kong has become a behemoth in terms of success, scoring hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office around the world and proving to be a home run on the streaming service of HBO Max, and said success has garnered Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse a brand new poster. Though the latest crossover film features the lizard king and the ruler of Skull Island being the center of attention in the latest installment of Legendary Pictures' universe, the poster makes sure to honor some of the other kaiju that have entered the fray in King Ghidorah, Rodan, and Mothra.

The latest kaiju crossover has pulled away from the entries that came before, with the long-awaited MonsterVerse installment becoming the most successful of the four in China. Each installment of Legendary Pictures' take on the world of giant monsters has been setting the stage for this titanic tussle, with Kong being dragged from the "safety" of Skull Island to help humanity discover the secrets of the Hollow Earth. Director Adam Wingard has stated on record that Kong was given more of a "heroic role" for the film, painting him as the protagonist who was battling in a war for supremacy with the current king of the monsters.

Kaiju News Outlet shared the brand new poster for Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse, highlighting most of the major names in the universe of Godzilla and Kong that have helped to make a successful new telling of the monsters that have become a staple thanks to Toho Studio:

New official poster celebrating #GodzillaVsKong becoming the highest-grossing MonsterVerse film in China. pic.twitter.com/kH3BB2xDbl — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) April 18, 2021

A new entry into the world of the MonsterVerse has yet to be confirmed following the release of Godzilla vs Kong, leaving many giant monster fans wondering if this crossover might be the last time we see these new interpretations of the lizard king and the ruler of Skull Island. Even if the next entry into Legendary Pictures' franchise might not be a direct sequel, there are plenty of other giant monsters from Toho's universe that have yet to make an appearance in the film series created in the West.

What do you think the future holds for the MonsterVerse? What giant monster do you want to see next? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.