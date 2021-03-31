Regal Cinemas to Reopen Stateside with Godzilla vs Kong Deal

✖

With several vaccines being distributed to help combat the coronavirus around the world, many moviegoers are waiting for word when theaters will begin to re-open and it seems as if Cineworld's Regal Cinemas are coordinating their re-openings with the upcoming kaiju battle of Godzilla Vs. Kong. Touting their theaters opening with a limited release for Legendary Pictures' next installment of the "Monster-Verse" on April 2nd, Regal also made mention that they will welcome Warner Bros' Mortal Kombat remake on April 16th, as Cineworld is clearly attempting to hit the ground floor running in both the UK and the US.

The current Chief Executive Officer of Cineworld, Mooky Greiginder, had this to say about the upcoming re-opening of Regal Cinemas beginning early next month, which will see the theater chain partnering with Warner Bros to get patrons back to the movies:

“We have long-awaited this moment when we can welcome audiences back to our Regal theaters and restore our essential role within the communities we serve. With the health and safety of our customers, staff, and communities as our top priority, we continue to take all the necessary precautions and abide by our CinemaSafe guidelines to confidently provide a safe and comfortable experience. With capacity restrictions expanding to 50% or more across most U.S. states, we will be able to operate profitably in our biggest markets. We will also be monitoring developments closely in the U.K. and across Europe as we set to gradually reopen across the world in line with local government guidance.”

(Photo: Legendary Pictures)

In North America, the kaiju crossover will be hitting theaters and HBO Max on March 31st, giving fans the opportunity to witness the titanic battle between Godzilla and Kong in their local cinemas or the comfort of their own homes. Though the future of the "Monster-Verse" is still up in the air, with neither the lizard king nor the ruler of Skull Island being confirmed to appear in a future Legendary Pictures' film, it's clear that this upcoming brawl will be the biggest that the kaiju-verse has seen to date.

Via Variety