Godzilla vs Kong Debuts Fierce New Poster in China

Godzilla vs. Kong has debuted a fierce new poster for its big release in China! After almost a year worth of fan anticipation while the film's scheduled release had been shifted around seven times, the climax of Legendary's Monsterverse quadrilogy will finally be making its debut worldwide in just a matter of days from the time of this writing. While it won't be debuting in North America until March 31st, the film will be releasing in China on March 26th. And to celebrate, Godzilla vs. Kong is showing off a new poster.

Much like many of the posters, promos, and TV spots that we have seen for Godzilla vs. Kong, this new poster for its release in China features the two titular Titans coming face to face. It's the same kind of dynamic color scheme the rest of the promotional materials emphasize to highlight how different these two titans are from one another. But then again, it does make for a cool looking poster. Check it out below as spotted by @KajiuNewsOutlet on Twitter:

A new official #GodzillaVsKong Chinese poster has been released. pic.twitter.com/73dBUT45M5 — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) March 22, 2021

Godzilla vs. Kong will be releasing in select theaters worldwide on March 31st in various formats including RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema and IMAX releases. For fans in the United States, the film will be available for streaming on day on with HBO Max for 31 days following that first debut. Officially rated PG-13, the film is officially described as such: "Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance.

Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

