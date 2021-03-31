Godzilla vs Kong First Reactions Hit the Internet with High Praise
Godzilla vs Kong promises to bring the MonsterVerse to its climax this month, and moviegoers are more than ready to check it out. The blockbuster will bring two of film's biggest monsters to life in a way we have never seen before. As you can imagine, all eyes are on critics to see what they thought of the film after screenings, and it turns out Godzilla vs Kong offers the very best of the MonsterVerse.
Today, critics from around the country shared their first impressions of Godzilla vs Kong ahead of a review embargo. The spoiler-free blurbs paint a gorgeous picture filled with action and adventure for audiences. You can find a slew of these reactions below and decide for yourself how they make Godzilla vs Kong look.
As for the movie itself, it will be here soon. The feature will premiere in the United States on March 31 both in theaters and on HBO Max. If you want to know more about Godzilla vs Kong, you can find its full synopsis below:
"Legends collide in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans--instigated by unseen forces--is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."
What do you think of these first reactions? Do they have you feeling hyped for Godzilla vs Kong? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
All Hail
prevnext
I must add that Adam Wingard's cinematography shines in this romp. The kaiju action is what fans have begged for and will fulfill their need for action. Kong and Godzilla get time to shine even after a twist at the end. I will be watching #GodzillaVsKong many more times.— Megan Peters (@meganpeterscb) March 21, 2021
The Beasts Above All
prevnext
As expected - and probably as it should be - the titan fights are the best parts of #GodzillaVsKong . Adam Wingard definitely has the eye to make the most of those moments! Still don't think they've nailed how to incorporate human characters, but the top-notch ensemble helps. pic.twitter.com/ttpmNJOElo— Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) March 21, 2021
A Total Blast
prevnext
#GodzillavsKong is a visual spectacle featuring jaw-dropping fight scenes btwn the two iconic titans. Wingard’s directing style is on full display in a colorful & breathtaking fashion that also harkens back to the 80s style kaiju. Needless to say, this film is a blast! pic.twitter.com/j31lc55iVO— Shannon 🎃🍭@ SXSW (@shannon_mcgrew) March 21, 2021
Put 'Em Up
prevnext
#GodzillavsKong is another solid MonsterVerse installment. While more time could have been used to explore this franchise’s deeper mythology, if you’re chiefly looking forward to seeing Godzilla and King Kong collide in a fight for the ages, you won’t be disappointed! pic.twitter.com/ajR7UW0Cre— Adam Holmes (@MrAdamHolmes) March 21, 2021
Let Them Fight
prevnext
#GodzillaVsKong is one hell of a ride! True, it feels like some stuff is missing &it flys by on a greased rail. But that's part of why I love it so much, in the shadow of the plot heavy KOTM. The fights are epic, and Adam Wingard brings his style & color to the MonsterVerse. pic.twitter.com/NjnVusQCrr— Mike Reyes (@MrControversy83) March 21, 2021
Get Ready to Rumble
prevnext
I've seen #GodzillaVsKong and it is grade-A awesome! The monster brawls are badass & beautiful -- huge fights, all well designed & super gnarly. Solid story, strong cast, really good score. A true Midnight Monster Movie & my favorite of the four modern Godzilla/Kong movies. pic.twitter.com/zkEhbvS9pf— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 21, 2021
A Title Match Unlike Any Other
prev
#GodzillaVsKong is fun, vibrant, action-packed, and energizing.
GvK lives up to the heavyweight match it advertised with amazing visual effects and action sequences. This movie is selling a spectacle, and that’s exactly what audiences will get.— Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) March 21, 2021