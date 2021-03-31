Godzilla vs Kong First Reactions Hit the Internet with High Praise

Godzilla vs Kong promises to bring the MonsterVerse to its climax this month, and moviegoers are more than ready to check it out. The blockbuster will bring two of film's biggest monsters to life in a way we have never seen before. As you can imagine, all eyes are on critics to see what they thought of the film after screenings, and it turns out Godzilla vs Kong offers the very best of the MonsterVerse.

Today, critics from around the country shared their first impressions of Godzilla vs Kong ahead of a review embargo. The spoiler-free blurbs paint a gorgeous picture filled with action and adventure for audiences. You can find a slew of these reactions below and decide for yourself how they make Godzilla vs Kong look.

(Photo: Warner Bros Pictures)

As for the movie itself, it will be here soon. The feature will premiere in the United States on March 31 both in theaters and on HBO Max. If you want to know more about Godzilla vs Kong, you can find its full synopsis below:

"Legends collide in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans--instigated by unseen forces--is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

