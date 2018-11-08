‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Director Teases Monarch Ties

Production is starting to gear up for the highly anticipated showdown between Godzilla and King Kong, and director Adam Wingard is teasing the involvement of the shadowy organization Monarch.

Wingard took to social media and posted a mysterious photo of a trailer with the Monarch symbol painted on the side, possibly indicating that the group of monster hunters will play a major role in Godzilla vs. Kong.

The director will be taking the reigns from Gareth Edwards from Godzilla, Jordan Vogt-Roberts from Kong: Skull Island, and Michael Dougherty from the upcoming Godzilla: King of the Monsters. In the first two films, Monarch is presented as a mysterious organization trying to learn more about the giant monsters that have laid dormant for centuries.

They’ll come into the spotlight in the sequel to Godzilla, as the title monster will go up against legendary creatures like Rodan, Mothra, and King Ghidorah.

Vogt-Roberts praised fellow director Wingard for his approach to the crossover movie, saying he has a good idea to bring both creatures into conflict.

“Yeah. He’s got plenty of freedom to sort of play around with how he wants and to play around with … I always joke that my Kong was kind of like a character in a Shane Black movie in the sense that he just gets beat the fuck up by the end of the movie,” Roberts said to Collider. “He’s just battered and scarred, and so he’s got that kind of reluctant protagonist vibe to him. I think Adam’s willing to take that anime thing and do what he needs to do as he squares off with Godzilla.”

While many are looking forward to these two titans’ inevitable clash, Godzilla will first have to prove that he is indeed the King of the Monsters in the upcoming sequel set to premiere next year.

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah,” the synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads. “When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Godzilla vs. Kong is scheduled to premiere in theaters on March 22, 2019, while Godzilla: King of the Monsters premieres May 31, 2019.