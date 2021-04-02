Shrek 2 Trends as Fans Celebrate Its Debut on Hulu

Shrek 2 fans have the movie trending to celebrate the release on Hulu. The streaming service has made it a point to keep adding more titles as competition in the streaming sector gets even more fierce. Shrek and its sequels are instant crowd-pleasers. The 2004 feature is the sort of time capsule that shows the word as it used to be. It shouldn’t be a surprise to see older Zoomers and Millenials looking backward. For Shrek, it was proof that the first movie was not lightning in a bottle. So many offshoots and side projects were launched by the original film. Mike Myers’ career was lengthened by more than a decade because of the animated movies.

The series star talked to Peter Travers back in 2010. It’s a peculiar series and Myers could appreciate that.

why is this the year y’all decide to recognize that shrek 2 is a masterpiece??? literal cinematic masterpiece pic.twitter.com/knV3wzh18r — bucky stan account (@dillonthecrayon) April 2, 2021

"The interesting thing about a series of films is that the main character has the same hole in the heart but a different rite of passage. So this is about an ogre who doesn’t love himself, and that’s his hole in his heart," Myers added. "He doesn’t love himself enough that he thinks he can be in love, in the second one he doesn’t feel that he can be married, in the third one he doesn’t feel that he can be a father, and in this fourth and final one, he doesn’t feel that ogres deserve a happily ever after."

Hulu describes the movie, “After battling a fire-breathing dragon and the evil Lord Farquaad to win the hand of Princess Fiona, Shrek now faces his greatest challenge: the in-laws.”

