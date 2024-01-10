Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Japanese Promo Released

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be stomping its way through theaters around the world later this Spring, and Japan is getting ready for the next entry in the MonsterVerse with a new trailer! The MonsterVerse has been expanding in some big new ways with the likes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters now streaming with Apple TV+, and now it's time for a proper new entry in the quadrilogy as Godzilla and Kong will be teaming up to take on a new foe that has popped up within the Hollow Earth. For this occasion, the two Titans will be getting some major makeovers.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire sees Godzilla and Kong undergoing some power ups and changes of their own in order to stack up against their next big threat, and fans have been curious to see what brings about all of these changes. While the new film will be hitting theaters across the United States before it makes its way in Japan, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has dropped a new trailer for the film's overseas release that even includes some brief brand new materials. You can check it out below.

When Is Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Coming Out?

Although Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire won't be releasing in Japan until April 26th, it will be releasing across the United States beginning on April 12th. Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard returns to direct the follow up with Simon Barrett writing the scrip. Returning MonsterVerse franchise stars include Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, and Kaylee Hottle as Jia. As for what to expect from the next major entry in the MonsterVerse, Legendary Entertainment teases the plot of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire as such:

"This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

