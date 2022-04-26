Golden Kamuy Creator Has Already Started On Their Next Series

✖

Golden Kamuy has become a hit, but like all things do, it is coming to an end. The manga is expected to shut its doors this week. But rather than take a break, creator Satoru Noda is already working on their next big series if a new report is right.

The update comes from Noda himself ahead of Golden Kamuy's final chapter. In the past week or so, news about the series has hit the web promising a live-action movie and new anime season. And now, fan-pages like Manga Mogura RE are reporting Noda has already started work on their next manga.

At this time, fans have no idea what the artist is working on, but they are eager to see how Noda will follow Golden Kamuy. He has been penning this series since 2014, but Golden Kamuy is not the only series under Noda's belt. He spent a year with the manga Supinamarada in 2011, and Noda has put out two one-shots in the past.

As for Golden Kamuy, the historical adventure has over 25 volumes to its name, and Noda has been trailing ahead to its end for months now. The series was turned into an anime back in Spring 2018 by Geno Studio. Now, a fourth season is slated to drop this October with Brain's Base. You can read more about Golden Kamuy below thanks to its official synopsis:

"The story takes place in the mighty Northern field of Hokkaido, the time is in the turbulent late Meiji Era. A post war soldier Sugimoto, aka, "Immortal Sugimoto" was in need of large sums of money for a particular purpose.... What awaited Sugimoto, who stepped into Hokkaido's Gold Rush with dreams of making a fortune, was a tattoo map leading to a hidden treasure based on hints inscribed on the bodies of convicts in Abashiri Prison?! The magnificent nature of Hokkaido vs vicious convicts and the meeting with a pure Ainu girl, Ashiripa!! A survival battle for a hidden treasure hunt begins!"

What kind of series would you like to see Noda tackle next? Are you sad to see Golden Kamuy end?