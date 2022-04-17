Golden Kamuy Just Might Get its Own Live-Action Adaptation

Golden Kamuy just might be getting a live-action adaptation of its own if a recent report turns out to be the case! Satoru Noda’s original manga series has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump magazine since 2014, and has since gone on to a ton of success with fans thanks to the release of its anime adaptation (which is getting ready to release its fourth season later this year). But with the manga announcing that it will be releasing its final chapters before the month comes to an end, there just might be another surprise outing for the franchise in the works.

According to a new report spotted by Manga Mogura RE on Twitter, Golden Kamuy just might be getting its own live-action feature film adaptation. Unfortunately there are no other details offered with the report outside of the fact it potentially exists, but with the manga coming to an end in just a couple of weeks from the time of this writing that might be the window where a potential live-action feature film gets announced. Just approach with a healthy dose of salt just in case.

Noda will be bringing the manga’s original run to an end with its final chapter, Chapter 314, on April 28th in Japan, and that would make for a great time to announce a new live-action film should there really be one in the works. While many fans usually discourage the idea of live-action takes on popular manga franchises, Golden Kamuy lends itself well to a potential adaptation of this sort as it’s not too far outside of the realm of reality. There are exaggerated elements (that fans have seen in the anime), but it’s not too hard to imagine what a cast of real actors could do with the series.

If you prefer the anime take on the franchise, Season 4 of Golden Kamuy is currently scheduled to release this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule. There’s no concrete release date for the new episodes just yet, but if you wanted to catch up in time you can now find the first three seasons streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the upcoming fourth season as such:

“Separated from Sugimoto, Asirpa now travels toward the Russian border, focused on discovering more about her and her father’s involvement with the coded tattoos. But Sugimoto is determined to find and protect Asirpa! Along the way, he’ll discover new people, new cultures rich with history, and an unforgiving terrain. Will Sugimoto and Asirpa survive their journeys and reunite?”

What do you think? Is a live-action Golden Kamuy movie a good idea? Would you check it out if it does happen? What would you want to see in it?