Golden Kamuy Season 4 Debuts Poster, Trailer

Golden Kamuy has been off the air since December 2020, but the show has more to offer audiences. After all, the series has been busy working on season four for some time now, and it is almost ready to go live. Golden Kamuy will return with new episodes starting this fall, and we’ve just been given our first look at the comeback.

The preview comes courtesy of a new trailer and poster combo. As you can see below, the reel highlights the epic action coming for our heroes in season four, and the poster further down below highlights Saichi and Asirpa against a snowy background.

https://twitter.com/myanimelist/status/1507948025200750592?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

For those eager to binge season four, Golden Kamuy has confirmed its new episodes will go live starting this October. Brain’s Base is overseeing the season as usual with director Shizutaka Sugahara. As for the manga, Satoru Noda is still penning new chapters of the historical thriller, so audiences anticipate Golden Kamuy to rack up more than four seasons before it wraps.

Have you had the chance to check out Golden Kamuy yet? You can find the anime’s official synopsis here: “The story takes place in the mighty Northern field of Hokkaido, the time is in the turbulent late Meiji Era. A post-war soldier Sugimoto, aka, “Immortal Sugimoto” was in need of large sums of money for a particular purpose…. What awaited Sugimoto, who stepped into Hokkaido’s Gold Rush with dreams of making a fortune, was a tattoo map leading to a hidden treasure based on hints inscribed on the bodies of convicts in Abashiri Prison?! The magnificent nature of Hokkaido vs vicious convicts and the meeting with a pure Ainu girl, Ashiripa!! A survival battle for a hidden treasure hunt begins!”

