Satoru Noda’s Golden Kamuy has announced that it will be coming to an end very soon! The original manga series has been running in the pages of Shueisha’s Young Jump magazine since 2014, and has been a pretty big hit with fans throughout its run thus far. This was especially true thanks to the series debuting a successful anime adaptation that has released three seasons of its own with a fourth currently now in the works. But with the manga entering its final arc recently, fans have been preparing themselves for the day that the series would be coming to an end overall.

The potential end of the series got even more real when it was announced that Golden Kamuy was preparing a major announcement, and unfortunately, those fears were correct. The latest issue of Young Jump magazine that released in Japan has officially confirmed that Golden Kamuy will be ending in just three more chapters. Chapter 312 is currently scheduled for April 14th, Chapter 313 will follow on April 21st, and the final chapter, Chapter 314, will be launching on April 28th in Japan. So fans better brace themselves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thankfully while the manga will be coming to an end before the end of the month, there will still be plenty of new material from the Golden Kamuy franchise as the fourth season of the anime will be making its premiere this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule. Produced by new studio Brain’s Base (rather than Geno Studio of the previous three seasons), the fourth season will also be directed by the new addition of Shizutaka Sugahara. Noboru Takagi returns from the previous seasons to oversee the scripts, and Takumi Yamakawa will be handling the character designs.

A concrete release date has yet to be set for the new season, but you can currently stream the first three seasons of Golden Kamuy with Crunchyroll! They describe the upcoming fourth season as such, “Separated from Sugimoto, Asirpa now travels toward the Russian border, focused on discovering more about her and her father’s involvement with the coded tattoos. But Sugimoto is determined to find and protect Asirpa! Along the way, he’ll discover new people, new cultures rich with history, and an unforgiving terrain. Will Sugimoto and Asirpa survive their journeys and reunite?”

What do you think? How do you feel about Golden Kamuy coming to an end soon? What are you hoping to see in the final chapters? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!