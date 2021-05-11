Grand Blue Dreaming Goes on Hiatus Following Creator's Hospitalization

✖

Grand Blue Dreaming has gone on hiatus once again following one of the creator's hospitalization. Fans keeping up with new issues of Grand Blue (licensed as Grand Blue Dreaming in English) have gotten used to waiting for new releases lately as Kenji Inoue and Kimitake Yoshioka's original manga series recently came back from a hiatus due to Inoue's poor health. It's been successfully running in new issues of Kodansha's Good! Afternoon magazine since its return in March, but unfortunately the series will be heading into yet another hiatus soon due to one of the creators being hospitalized.

The newest issue of Kodansha's Good! Afternoon magazine (as reported by Anime News Network) revealed that due to one of the creators being hospitalized after a sudden emergency (although there was no confirmation of which of the series' two creators it was nor a reason given for the hospitalization), Grand Blue Dreaming will be going on hiatus. Thankfully, this hiatus won't be very long as Kodansha also revealed that the manga will resume with new entries in June.

(Photo: Kodansha)

If you wanted to catch up with Grand Blue Dreaming while this hiatus is active, you can actually read new chapters of the series with Crunchyroll. They release the new chapters alongside their debut in Japan, and it's a good way to get acquainted with the series before its return. The series also made its official anime debut a couple of years ago, and ran for 12 episodes in total if you'd like to check out the series that way instead.

There was also a live-action film produced for Grand Blue Dreaming released in Japan, but it has yet to be released internationally as of this writing. Kodansha Comics has licensed the series for an English language release and they officially describe the series as such, "After moving out on his own to a seaside town, Iori Kitahara makes a college debut he never anticipated. A new chapter of his life unfolds, full of diving with beautiful girls and shenanigans with a gaggle of lovable bastards! Idiot-expert Kenji Inoue and au naturel authority Kimitake Yoshioka bring you a glorious college tale filled with booze-fueled antics!"

