Gundam Goes Viral Over Wild New 3D Billboard in Tokyo

3-D billboards have landed in Japan and many have been used to help in promoting some major anime franchises, with a recent marketing campaign seeing Dragon Ball Super bringing the nefarious Frieza to this new platform. Now, with the Gundam franchise recently releasing a new game that brings countless mech suits in a video game to battle one another via Gundam Evolution, the most popular mechs in the anime world have received a 3-D billboard that sees the robots bursting forth into the real world.

The Gundam franchise has had a big year in 2022, thanks mostly to the arrival of the latest anime series in the Mobile Suit universe, Gundam: The Witch From Mercury. With the new series taking the opportunity to introduce anime viewers to the first female protagonist in the Gundam verse, this television show from Bandai Namco Filmworks also introduces a universe that isn't quite like anything that came before. In The Witch From Mercury, Gundams have been outlawed thanks to corporate overlords who see the mech suits as a threat to their supremacy, though Suletta Mercury, a new student at a school where disputes are handled via giant robot battle, had an Aerial Gundam up her sleeve thanks to her family ties.

3-D Gundam

A new video from Gundam: Evolution shows off the 3-D billboard in Japan, with the first-person shooter recently hitting consoles earlier this month and allowing players to choose from many of the mechs that have appeared across the anime universe since the franchise debuted in the 1970s:

The Witch From Mercury and Gundam Evolution are far from the only projects that the mech universe has to help in growing its popularity, with Netflix continuing to work on a live-action adaptation film and an animated sequel in the works for the Hathaway's Flash series. This latest billboard joins a number of statues that have been erected throughout Japan, with the "Walking Gundam" continuing to take steps while showing how big and beloved the Gundam universe has become over the decades.

Which anime do you think would work well with a 3-D billboard of its own? Which mech suit do you think stands above all others in the Gundam universe? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Gundams.