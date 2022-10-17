Gundam Goes Viral Thanks to Crew of Cosplaying Snowboarders

When it comes to Gundam, the franchise can do just about anything it wants. From live-action projects to wild merchandise collabs, the mecha series has the clout to back up its plans. Of course, fans are always down to show Gundam their love, and the success of releases like Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury prove as much. And now, a new viral video is doing the same thanks to some intrepid snowboards.

As you can see below, a clip is making the rounds on social media right now, and it brings Gundam's suits to an unexpected place. A few snowboarders are shown shredding snow in Japan while dressed in Gundam cosplay. So if you ever wanted to see RX-78-2 catch some air, your time has come.

Someone sent me this and I love it so much :o :o :o pic.twitter.com/8B3FsofG4W — Bailey Wolfe, Whisker Booms🎙 (@BBWolfeVox) October 16, 2022

The Story Behind the Snow

For those curious about this clip and its origins, it comes from a team of snowboarders located in Japan. Twitter user Nama Gundam is one of them, and he can be found in this video dressed as the anime's iconic RX-78-2. It turns out their entire crew is obsessed with Gundam, and they felt it would be fun to hit the slopes while dressed in mecha suits.

READ MORE: Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Goes Viral Thanks to Its LGBTQ Romance | Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Details Release Schedule | Gundam Producer Reveals How Teenagers Really Think About the Franchise

Of course, this is not the only way fans can show their love of Gundam to the world. Not everyone can snowboard, after all, and it takes impressive skills to board while in a clunky cosplay. Casual fans can always check out Bandai Namco's gunpla kits as the Gundam franchise is known best for those models. There are builds available for every skill level, and we're sure they will cost less than a set of pricey snowboarding lessons! But if you're determined to recreate this viral clip, well – all we can do is wish you the best of luck!

Would you care to take some snowboarding lessons like this? Or would you rather an Eva Unit teach you how to shred snow? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.