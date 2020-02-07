This Gundam Cosplay Imagines A Mobile Suit That Is Both God And Girl

The Mobile Suit Gundam series has recently celebrated its 40th anniversary with a bevy of new announcements and news dumps that have been arriving like wild fire. Though the anniversary may have come to an end, that isn’t stopping fans from creating new pieces of fan work across the spectrum of art. Now, one fan has decided to bring to life an impressive cosplay of the God Gundam, one of the most powerful mech suits from the idiosyncratic series of G Gundam, that saw pilots from each country of the world participating in a tournament to prove which nation had the best artillery!

G Gundam was an insane series, giving the mech franchise some of the strangest robots that the anime had ever seen. Following the story of Domon, a pilot looking to free his father via the Gundam tournament while representing the nation of Neo Japan. In the series, each of the countries had a Gundam of their own, with some like Mexcio and Holland getting the more ridiculous mech suits such as one that is draped in a Cactus aesthetic and another that is fashioned after a windmill. Needless to say, if you’re looking for a ridiculous anime that combines giant mobile suits with fisticuffs, look no further!

Instagram Cosplayer FresaChernyi shared this amazing intepretation of the G Gundam mobile suit, draping herself in the colors and aesthetic of Domon’s most powerful mech that allowed him to cut his way through a tournament in the second half of the series:

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary.