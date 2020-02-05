Gundam Build Divers Re:Rise Releases Season 2 Poster

Mobile Suit: Gundam has long presented numerous different interpretations and realities for the decades old mech anime franchise. From Gundam Wing to Mobile Suit: Gundam to G Gundam, the series has found its strength in creating brand new mech suits throughout the years as well as interesting new premises to use them in. Perhaps there is no bigger representation of this than the series of Gundam Build Divers Re:Rise which takes the idea of Gundam and places it into a digital battle environment where the mechs are clashed against one another to prove who is the strongest around. Now, in anticipation for the second season of the series, the franchise has released a brand new poster!

The second season will be releasing in April of this year, promising to follow brand new adventures for our favorite "Divers" as they clash their mechs against others in a digital world. With the 40th anniversary of Gundam giving us a number of new events and spectacles for the long running franchise, 2020 will give us a Gundam satellite, this brand new season, as well as some new releases in the medium of Gundam plastic models, dubbed Gunplas!

Twitter User AIR_News01 shared the brand new poster, touting that the second season will be released on April 9th and give us adventures and Gundams that are unique to this outside of the box anime series:

"Gundam Build Divers Re:Rise" S2 anime new key visual; airs April 9th https://t.co/2xZLBc0bNZ pic.twitter.com/0X9Bmd2KHl — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) February 3, 2020

The official description for Gundam Build Divers Re: Rise reads as such:

"Gunpla Battle Nexus Online (GBN) is a new network game that lets people enjoy a variety of missions using Gunpla in a virtual cyberspace dimension. Middle-school students Riku Mikami and Yukio Hidaka recruit their classmate Momoka Yashiro and dive together into this vast world. Becoming "Divers," or inhabitants of GBN, they meet a mysterious girl named Sarah who has an amazing sensitivity to Gunpla. They begin playing alongside her, but..."

Are you excited for the next season of Divers? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Gundam!

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway's Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary.