Gundam Teams Up With Japanese Football League For New Line Of Gunplas

The 40th anniversary of Mobile Suit: Gundam may have come to a close with the anime series having debuted in 1979, but the arrival of the 40th anniversary for the Gunpla plastic models has just arrived! With the figures of the Gundam series selling over 500 million copies since their inception, with hungry fans scooping up different models across the numerous series of the anime. While we have recently seen Gundam coming to life via the upcoming Gundam Satellite as part of the 2020 Summer Olympics as well as the "Walking Life Sized Gundam" which will be hitting Japan later this fall, the series is creating a new partnership with the Japanese Football League that brings the franchise to light in a brand new way!

Fans of Gunplas will really be excited for these upcoming Gundam plastic models, as each of the Japanese Football League Teams will be getting their very own figure that is tailored on the colors of the teams themselves. While a set date hasn't been released for each of these unique Gundam figures, it's clear that each of these models are pain stakingly designed to represent each of the unique football teams in the Japanese Football League.

Twitter User SoJapanTweets shared details about the upcoming line of unique Gunplas that merge the worlds of Mobile Suit: Gundam and the Japanese Football League which will give fans of both mediums the opportunity to celebrate their love of each in entirely new ways:

Gundam plays football as they collaborate with J-League

Gunplas themselves haven't just been modeled after known anime series, but also have dived into novels and other areas where the mech suits may not be as well known. For example, the lesser known sequel of Gundam Wing, Frozen Teardrop, even had some Gunplas of its own, giving fans a better look into this story that hasn't made its way into an anime adaptation.

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway's Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary.