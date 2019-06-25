Gundam Meets Cute Cat With This Mecha Cosplay

Mobile Suit Gundam is a testament to the power of anime and manga. With numerous statues in Japan erected depicting the mech suits, hundreds of million of plastic models sold, and more anime series than we can count, it doesn’t seem like the series will be stopping any time soon. One fan decided to take their love of the series one step further by portraying their own cat as one of the most notable villains of the anime: Char Aznable.

Twitter User Nyankorooow shared this picture of their cat strapping on the helmet of Char, which I’m sure the feline was thrilled about if you know anything about cats:

Char originally appeared in the original anime, Mobile Suit Gundam, but made his most recent appearance in the updated OVA series, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin which displayed how Char came to become the man that we met in the original series. While skirting the line between hero and villain, this ultimately didn’t save Char from his fate of dying in battle while protecting the ideals of the Principality of Zeon. Though his hatred of Earth grew over time, the character hopefully found some peace in death.

What do you think of this feline adaptation of one of the most notable villains from anime’s history? Do you think we’ll ever see a “Cat Gundam” within our lifetimes? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin originally began as a series of OVA specials in 2015, but eventually expanded to include 13 special episodes overall. The Toonami airings of the series will most likely encompass the entirety of this OVA run, which is based on a retelling of the original Mobile Suit Gundam series.

You can currently find the series streaming on Hulu, and they describe the series as such: “What was the tragedy that decided the fates of Char Aznable, the man later nicknamed the ‘Red Comet’ as an ace pilot of the Zeon forces, and his sister Sayla Mass? The two siblings’ journeys, brought on by the sudden death of their father Zeon Zum Deikun who was a leader of the Spacenoids, are depicted in the four episodes of ‘Chronicle of Char and Sayla’. This story will be presented in the form of event screenings. The Zabi family who seize control of Side 3 and lead the Principality of Zeon, the early days of many renowned Zeon ace pilots who later fight in the One Year War, the secrets of mobile suit development, conflicts with the Earth Federation Forces, and the road leading to the outbreak of war—all will be revealed.”