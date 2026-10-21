Demon Slayer Teases Jump Festa 2027 With New Update

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the many franchises taking the stage during Shueisha’s Jump Festa 2027 event coming later this year, and now it’s teasing more of what fans can expect with a new update. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now in the works on the second of the major films in the Infinity Castle trilogy, but has yet to reveal any updates about the project. With the first film now available on streaming, it means there’s a clear runway for the second film at last.

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Shueisha’s annual Jump Festa event is where they show off updates on all of the new anime and manga projects they have in the works, and that’s what makes it especially exciting for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as it’s going to be the perfect opportunity for an update on the next film. Revealed as one of the franchises with something to showcase during the event, a new update has now revealed that the panel will also feature members of the voice cast live-dubbing moments as chosen by the fans.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be hosting its panel during Jump Festa 2027 on Sunday, December 20th in Japan and it’s going to feature members of the voice cast such as Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro), Akari Kito (Nezuko), Hiro Shimono (Zenitsu), and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Inosuke) in attendance. They will be dubbing scenes as voted on by fans, but the hope is that the panel will also offer a much needed update on the next Infinity Castle film. With no news revealed thus far, a first look would go a long way.

Shueisha’s annual Jump Festa event is often the biggest convention of the year for Shonen Jump fans as it comes with major news about all of the new developments for each of the magazine’s notable franchises. With the second film not revealing a release window, production cast, or other details as of this time, any small update would be seen as a big step forward. Especially as fans currently don’t really know how long they’re going to have to wait to see the next film in action.

When Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Come Out?

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The success of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle I has been a double-edged sword for fans, however. It was such a hit across theaters in Japan that it remained screening for nine long months after its initial release, and didn’t get an official digital store or streaming launch until a full year after that first launch. This has also meant that promotions were focused on the first film through that year, and there’s really been no real need to start promoting what’s next for the second film.

That’s all set to change in the immediate future, however, as Studio Ufotable will soon be releasing their newest feature film effort Witch on the Holy Night this Fall in Japan. With this film taking up all of their time and attention for the past year as well, its release will soon free it up for Demon Slayer‘s rollout for the second film. Jump Festa 2027 could be the first major step forward for the sequel, but what are you hoping to see from the event? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!