Naruto Finally Gets a New Hokage, and It’s the One Fans Always Wanted (But Not Like This)

The Hokage has always been an important part of Naruto, and celebrating a new one might just be the biggest occasion of all. Now, the Naruto franchise’s sequel, Boruto, is heading toward another change in the Hokage’s position, and while it is set to feature a candidate who is highly suitable for the role, it is happening under the wrong circumstances. Naruto’s dream of becoming Hokage was fulfilled in Boruto, allowing fans to see him live his dream, albeit not in the way he had always imagined. However, by the end of the Boruto series, Kawaki trapped Naruto and Hinata in a safe space to protect them.

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Since Naruto’s entrapment, Shikamaru has served as Hokage in his absence, as he was deemed the most suitable candidate and handled the responsibilities well. However, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has made things difficult for him, as he has had to take Boruto’s side despite the protagonist being labelled a traitor. This is exactly what Shikamaru has been dealing with, as Kobu, the representative of the Fire Nation’s Daimyo, has been suspecting him. Now, Kobu has concrete evidence to remove Shikamaru from the Hokage’s position, and he already has a new contender in mind, someone fans have always wanted to see in the role, but who is set to be positioned as a pawn.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 38 Has a New Hokage Ready to Take Over

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Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 38 sees a discussion between Kobu and the shinobi he appointed to keep an eye on Shikamaru. They discuss how, while they are sure Shikamaru is allied with Boruto, they still need concrete evidence, which is exactly what the latest chapter provides. The other shinobi reveals that he has a book Shikamaru used to pass the code to Mitsuki to release Boruto, giving them the perfect evidence. With this, Kobu says he can replace Shikamaru with a new Hokage, and that candidate is none other than Konohamaru Sarutobi, one of the original characters fans have always loved.

With his dream of becoming Hokage and the Boruto series proving that he has become a capable shinobi who is not only strong but also loved by the people, there couldn’t be a better fit. That said, Kobu’s reason for replacing Shikamaru with Konohamaru is not that he considers him suitable for the position, but that Konohamaru would be the perfect candidate to control a village like Konoha, which is filled with shinobi. Kobu and the other higher-ups believe that shinobi are unnecessary.

Their vision involves developing the world into something more modern, where shinobi are seen as relics of the past. Shikamaru and Koji’s observations support this suspicion, and with Konohamaru, Kobu seems poised to advance this vision. However, the threat of the Divine Trees is real, and once they realize this, the Hokage’s position will become even more important. The question is whether Konohamaru will be able to fulfill this role. For now, with Shikamaru under suspicion, Konohamaru does seem to be the right fit for the next Hokage in the Naruto franchise, at least until Naruto returns or the chaos subsides, as Konohamaru could play both sides to keep things under control.