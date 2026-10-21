Legendary Isekai Releases New English Dub for Reboot After 32 Years

It’s been 32 years since this legendary Isekai anime series first made its debut, and now Magic Knight Rayearth has kicked off a new era with the start of its English dub release for the new reboot anime. CLAMP’s Magic Knight Rayearth is one of the most legendary anime franchises of all time. With the anime first making its debut on screens 32 years ago, it’s now returned all these decades later with a brand new reboot series adapting it from the very beginning. And that means a new English dub too.

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Magic Knight Rayearth has officially returned to screens with the start of a new reboot anime 32 years after the premiere of the first TV anime series, and it was revealed to be a part of the English dub schedule for Crunchyroll as part of their Fall 2026 slate as well. The wait for this new English dub release has now come to an end, however, as the first episode of the dub is now streaming with Crunchyroll as they have revealed the full voice cast and release schedule for the reboot moving forward.

Magic Knight Rayearth Reboot English Dub Premieres With Crunchyroll

Courtesy of TMS Entertainment / CLAMP

The premiere episode of Magic Knight Rayearth’s English dub release is now streaming with Crunchyroll as of Wednesday, October 21st and new episodes of the dub will then be releasing on a weekly basis from here on out. With only three episodes of the Japanese audio release out as of the time of this dub premiere, it’s not going to be too much of a wait before fans all get to catch up with all of the new releases. As for the new voice cast behind this next era of the anime franchise, it has been revealed in full as well.

The English dub voice cast for the Magic Knight Rayearth stars the likes of Rebecca Chiara Marano as Hikaru, Bryn Apprill as Umi, Kelly Greenshield as Fuu, Caitlin Glass as Emeraude, Bradley Gareth as Zagato, Jacob Hopkins as Clef, Erin Nicole Lundquist as Alcyone, Christopher Wehkamp as Lafarga, Cassie Ewulu as Caldina, Sarah Roach as Ascot, and Abigail Blythe, Monica Flatley, Lisette Monique Diaz, Kayla Temshiv, Kayla Parker, Kim Rivera, Samantha Snow, Marcus D. Stimac, Kiane Chula King in additional roles.

What to Know for Magic Knight Rayearth Reboot

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Magic Knight Rayearth‘s new anime reboot is directed by Yui Miura for E&H Production (Ninja Kamui, Bullet/Bullet) with Kadokawa and TMS Entertainment overseeing its production. Shigeru Murakoshi is handling the scripts with Satomi Watabe handling the character designs, and Yuki Kajiura, Takumi Ozawa and Shiho Terada composing the music. Based off of CLAMP’s original manga series, this is a full re-adaptation of the manga for a new era. And likely going to be a complete take on the story.

Making its original anime debut over three decades ago at this point, it’s an Isekai that often doesn’t get the credit it truly deserves. Magic Knight Rayearth has three young girls being whisked away to a new fantasy world, and sees them tasked with saving a princess using giant mecha armors and magic to fight. The reboot has been a success with fans thus far, but now fans of the dub can see why too.

Are you going to check out the English dub for Magic Knight Rayearth? How are you liking the new reboot so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!