Bleach Announces Special Livestream Ahead of Anime Finale

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is going all out for the anime’s grand finale as it has announced it will be hosting a special livestream to help usher in the final episode’s premiere. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity officially returned to screens after a month long hiatus for the first of its final two episodes ever. With the penultimate episode bringing the fight against Yhwach to its end after over a decade of fans waiting to see it brought to life, it’s time to see how the anime brings it all to an end.

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It’s been 22 years since Bleach first made its anime adaptation debut, and the long running anime franchise will finally be coming to an end with the release of its final episode coming next week. To help emphasize just how big of a moment this is going to be, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity has announced a special livestream event leading up to the final episode’s premiere in Japan where the staff will go behind the scenes about everything leading up to it.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War to Host Livestream for Final Episode’s Premiere

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As part of a special pre-screening livestream for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 50 on October 25th in Japan, series creator Tite Kubo will be attending the event alongside members of the anime’s production staff as they share behind the scenes stories and more exclusive information to help commemorate the release of the anime’s final episode. It’s not clear exactly what they’re going to showcase during the event, but it’s certainly another great way to get excited for the final episode to come. It’s time to get ready for it at last.

As for when fans will be able to check out the final episode of the series, the Japanese language version of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity Episode 50 will be releasing on October 26th at 8:30AM PT with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. The penultimate episode of the anime is currently available to watch there as well along with all of the other episodes so far, but the English dubbed versions of the final two episodes are set for a later date with Episode 49 debuting on November 23rd at 8:30AM PT followed by Episode 50 on November 30th at 8:30AM PT.

What to Know for Bleach‘s Final Episode?

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Not much has been revealed about Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 50 beyond its release date, and it’s hard not to see why as the anime has made all sorts of changes to Kubo’s manga version of the finale through all of the episodes seen thus far. There are only one and a half chapters of the manga to adapt with the final episode, and it’s an epilogue story that reveals Ichigo’s life years after the fight against Yhwach. Which means it’s going to be the first time all of these time skip designs will be animated in full.

The final epilogue is plenty to adapt in the anime as is without any additional materials needed for the final episode, but there could likely be all sorts of surprises that fans would have never expected to see. It’s no mystery why this final episode has been kept as such a secret, and now it’s time to see if Bleach fans will be happy with the final after waiting two decades for it to end. What are you hoping to see in Bleach‘s final episode ever? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!