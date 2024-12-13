Gundam’s Upcoming Show With Evangelion Studio Drops Hot New Poster

As fans collectively wait to say “Get in the robot” again for the upcoming Gundam series by the creators of Evangelion, animated studios Sunrise and Khara are still in the early process of advertising for the series. The confusingly named Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX show is scheduled to be released sometime in 2025, but Sunrise and Khara plan to launch a theatrical version of the series before it airs on television. The theatrical version of GQuuuuuuX will be a compilation of the first few episodes, which will set up the new world and characters of the series. The Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX film is subtitled Beginning and will screen in IMAX theaters in Japan on January 17, 2025. There is no word yet on whether there will be screenings outside Japan.

Gundam Info has released a beautifully fresh poster for the GQuuuuuuX film, showing off the three lead characters and the main mobile suit, the GQuuuuuuX. The new mecha was designed by Ikuto Yamashita, one of the many artists and designers who worked on Neon Genesis Evangelion. Fans have compared the new Gundam’s look with the mechs in Evangelion, noticing the similarities with the thin torsos and unusual limb proportions that make it seem almost human. Despite the three main characters of GQuuuuuuX being teenagers, the new poster has the characters in solemn poses, suggesting the new series will be darker than expected. GQuuuuuuX will also be the second time, in row no-less, that the main character of a mainline Gundam series is a girl.

The Gundam and Evangelion Connection with Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX

Sunrise is the typical studio that handles the main Gundam shows’ animations. However, with GQuuuuuuX, Sunrise is collaborating with Khara, the studio run by Hideaki Anno of Evangelion fame. While Gainax famously produced Evangelion in the ’90s, Khara is comprised of the same people who worked on the original series. Khara is most noticeable for producing the Rebuild of Evangelion films and some of Anno’s live-action projects. Besides anime, Anno has also directed and written live-action films, including Shin Godzilla, Shin Ultraman, and Shin Kamen Rider.

Anno is credited as the co-scripter of GQuuuuuuX, but Yamashita clarifies on X (formerly Twitter) that GQuuuuuuX is Kazuya Tsurumaki’s project and Anno’s role will not be as involved as some were expecting. Tsurumaki is an anime director who will serve as the lead director of GQuuuuuuX. He was part of Gainax in the 90s and helped direct the Rebuild of Evangelion movies.

Nonetheless, there’s still a lot of overlap between the creators of Evangelion and those working on GQuuuuuuX, making it nearly the same team. Evangelion was notoriously dire and surrealistic, offering stunning visuals that confused yet entranced viewers for decades. Fans are hoping that GQuuuuuuX can offer a similar type of experience. As part of the typical Gundam launch model, there will be a Gunpla line based on GQuuuuuuX. The first model kit coming from the line is the High Grade 1/144 GQuuuuuX, released in correlation with the new series.

