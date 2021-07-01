Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway Now On Netflix

✖

Earlier this year, the streaming service of Netflix added the original film trilogy for Mobile Suit: Gundam which re-told the original story of the war between the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon, preparing fans for the arrival of the latest movie in the franchise that tells the story of the spiritual successor to both the hero and villain of the original series in Amuro and Char. Though the movie was delayed a number of times thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix has brought Hathaway to a brand new audience that wasn't able to catch the film in Japanese theaters.

Originally dubbed Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash when it hit theaters in the East, the movie follows the story of the original universe that got things started in the anime universe of mech suits, first based on a series of light novels written by the creator of the franchise in Yoshiyuki Tomino. This latest Gundam film hitting the streaming service is only the first of a planned trilogy that will explore the character of Hathaway, who is perceived as a terrorist in the war-stricken world. Needless to say, it's easy to see why Netflix has gone all-in when it comes to the Gundam franchise, with the streaming service also working to create a live adaptation of the series via director Jordan Vogt-Roberts.

Netflix had released a trailer for Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway via their Geeked Week Event, releasing the big news that the latest popular film in the franchise would be hitting their streaming service:

The next entry in the Gundam series is coming. Catch the trailer for Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/xgfeAAe3eg — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

The official description for Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway reads as such:

"The anti-Federation government organization "Mafty," led by someone called "Mafty Navue Erin," has taken a stand against the corruption of the Earth Sphere. Mafty carries out fierce acts of terrorism, assassinating high officials of the Federation government one after another, but it gains a certain level of support from the populace who are growing more opposed to the Federation government.

The person who calls himself "Mafty" and leads this organization is Hathaway Noa, the son of Bright Noa, an officer of the Earth Federation Forces who once participated in the One Year War. Hathaway himself joined the forces trying to stop Char’s Rebellion. With firsthand knowledge of the ideals and ideologies of Amuro Ray and Char Aznable, he has become a warrior following in their footsteps, and plans to clear a path forward through armed resistance. His destiny, however, is drastically altered as he encounters the Federation Forces officer Kenneth Sleg and a mysterious young beauty named Gigi Andalucia."

Will you be watching the latest Gundam film on Netflix? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of mobile suits.