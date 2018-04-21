‘Gundam Narrative’ Reveals New Key Visual, Characters

Mobile Suit Gundam took anime fans by storm when it announced that it was launching a new anime project set in the Universal Century timeline. Along with revealing its first trailer and new central mobile suit, the project has also revealed its characters and a new key visual.

The new project, Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative, is part of the “UC NexT 0100 Project,” which will tackle the events of the Universal Century storyline following the likes of the original Mobile Suit Gundam series and Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn. And is currently scheduled for a release in Japanese theaters later this year.

The new characters are Yona Bashuta, pilot of the new Narrative Gundam, Michelle Luio (who has an un-revealed connected with Stephanie Luio of Zeta Gundam), Rita Bernal, pilot of the mysterious Phenex, and Zoltan Akkanen, Yona’s rival and pilot of the Sinaju Stein.

Shunichi Yoshizawa (Gundam Thunderbolt) will direct the project for Sunrise, Harutoshi Fukui (Gundam Unicorn) is writing the script, Kumiko Takahashi will design the characters of the project, Se Jun Kim (Gundam Twilight Axis) is designing the characters for animation, Hajime Kotoki and Eiji Komatsu are handling mechanical design, Takako Suzuki is the color key artist, Yukiko Maruyama and Yoshimi Mineda will serve as art directors, Eriko Kimura will act as sound director, Hiroyuki Sawano will compose the music, and Daisuke Imai will edit the project.

Sunrise describes Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative, or Mobile Suit Gundam NT, as such:

“U.C. 0097. The year the Laplace’s Box was opened. Despite the revelation of the original charter for the Universal Century, which acknowledges the existence of Newtypes and their rights, the world remains largely unchanged.

After the destruction of the Neo Zeon remnant force known as the Sleeves, the event that has come to be known as the “Laplace Incident” seems to have drawn to a close. In the final battle, two Full Psycho Frame mobile suits displayed power beyond human imagination. The menace of the White Unicorn and the Black Lion were sealed away from public consciousness, and were consigned to be forgotten by history.

But now sightings of the RX-0 Unicorn 03, long thought lost two years ago, are being reported. Its name is Phenex, an immortal golden bird.”

