Gundam: The Witch From Mercury's Premiere Might Be Delayed

Mobile Suit: Gundam will return next month thanks to its new storyline in "The Witch From Mercury", giving anime fans the first female protagonist in the long-running anime franchise. Some unfortunate news has come down the pike from Gundam.Info, the official site featuring the mech franchise, as the website has announced that the premiere episode has been indefinitely delayed. While this news applies to the website, the next Gundam chapter has yet to confirm whether this will also apply to Crunchyroll and other streaming sites.

Earlier this summer, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury released its prologue episode giving fans an idea of the new universe featuring the weapons of destruction that fight across the universe.

Gundam.Info released the official statement when it comes to the upcoming premiere of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, not sharing a date when it comes to when the first episode might premiere on the website and not confirming whether this delay will affect other streaming options:

"Streaming of Episode 1 of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury at Gundam.Info has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. An updated schedule for the streaming will be available on the official website. Thank you for your understanding."

If you haven't heard much when it comes to the upcoming chapter that will bring back Mobile Suit: Gundam to the small screen, the official description reads as such:

"An era when a multitude of corporations have entered space and built a huge economic system. A lone girl from the remote planet Mercury transfers to the Asticassia School of Technology, run by the Beneritt Group which dominates the mobile suit industry. Her name is Suletta Mercury. With a scarlet light burning in her pure heart, this girl walks step by step through a new world."

The Gundam world isn't just working on this new female-led anime series, it is also working on the next chapter of Hathway's Flash via a new feature-length film, along with its continued work on the live-action feature-length film that is still set to arrive on Netflix.

