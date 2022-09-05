Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Drops New Promo and Poster

The time has almost come for a new Mobile Suit Gundam anime to go live! Over the last year, the franchise has kept its eyes focused on The Witch crom Mercury, the latest installation of the IP that Hiroshi Kobayashi and Ryo Ando will oversee. As its fall release nears, fans are just counting down the days until its launch, and we have been given a new look at the series to celebrate.

As you can see below, a new trailer was just released for Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury. The clip showcases the anime's lead as Suletta Mercury adjusts to her new life at Asticassia School of Technology. And of course, we are given plenty of shots of mech suits before the promo ends.

For those who aren't familiar with this new series, The Witch From Mercury will be the first mainline TV show to join the IP in seven whole years. The last entry before this was Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans which was met with high praise. This new Gundam series will also be the second in the franchise's history to feature a leading female protagonist with the other being Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket.

If you want to know more about this ambitious new series, you can find its full synopsis below. The Witch from Mercury is slated to launch this October.

"An era when a multitude of corporations have entered space and built a huge economic system. A lone girl from the remote planet Mercury transfers to the Asticassia School of Technology, run by the Beneritt Group which dominates the mobile suit industry. Her name is Suletta Mercury. With a scarlet light burning in her pure heart, this girl walks step by step through a new world."

What do you think about this latest look at Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury? Will you be checking out this project when it goes live? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.