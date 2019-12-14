Gundam Fan Paints Breathtaking “Oasis” Scene

Gundam Wing is arguably the most popular series in the mech franchise, thanks in part to its North American premiere on Cartoon Network’s programming block, Toonami. Being one of the first uncensored anime series on Adult Swim, the story of five Gundam pilots attempting to change the fate of the universe. With the fortieth anniversary of the Gundam franchise proper taking place this year, fans are abuzz with remembrance of the many series that fall under the mech suit story’s banner. Now, one fan has beautifully revisited the show of Gundam Wing with a painting that displays a derelict mech suit wading in an oasis.

Instagram User and Artist ChasingArtwork shared this fantastic visual of Heero Yuy’s number one mech suit, having seen far better days since flying through the skies during the events of Gundam Wing, where this particular suit was one of the strongest to be found in the universe over:

While it doesn’t seem as if Gundam Wing’s characters and events will be making a return appearance any time soon, even with the fortieth anniversary taking place, a little known sequel did take place in a novel series that showed what happened to the world decades following the events of the original series. Gundam Wing: Frozen Teardrop showed us a world that had Heero frozen in a Winter Soldier style situation, awoken from his icy tomb in order to carry out specific missions.

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.