Haikyu Releases First Trailer for Anime's Finale

Haikyu has shocked fans of the series everywhere when they announced plans to end the anime franchise with a new feature film project, and fans have gotten idea of what to expect with the first trailer for the anime's grand finale. When the fourth season of the anime adaptation for Haruichi Furudate's original manga series came to an end a couple of years ago, fans had anxiously waited for news of a fifth season as Karasuno and Nekoma geared up to take one another one during the Tokyo Nationals tournament. But now the anime will be ending now with a new season, but with a final two-part film event.

Following a mysterious countdown teasing a new announcement from the franchise, TOHO Animation officially announced that Haikyu will be ending with a new two-part feature film. There's currently no release window or date set for Haikyu!! Final, but there will be a special kickoff event for the project on August 2023. The announcement trailer for the films not only showcase what's coming next in the Karasuno and Nekoma match, but also teased the events from the final arc of the manga too. Check it out below:

This teased it will be the "next" and "final" story for the anime franchise, and by the looks of the trailer, it looks like we'll unfortunately be skipping some of the manga's major events. There's even more of the nationals following the match with Nekoma, and even more after that with a time jump and a full final arc. Unfortunately, it looks like it will be condensed into these two movies instead. Production I.G. will be overseeing these new movies, but the staff, cast, and many other details are being held back until a later time. If you wanted to check out Haikyuu for yourself to see what all the buzz is all about ahead of the anime's grand finale, the entire manga run is complete and now available with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library with a paid subscription.

The four seasons of the anime, movies, and OAD specials can now be found streaming with HIDIVE and Crunchyroll. They describe Haikyuu's anime adaptation as such, "Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."

